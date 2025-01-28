BioWorld - Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Volastra Therapeutics discovers new KIF18A inhibitors

Jan. 27, 2025
No Comments
Volastra Therapeutics Inc. has described kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents