BioWorld - Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

Japan Tobacco divulges PDE7A inhibitor for osteoporosis prevention

Jan. 28, 2025
No Comments
Due to the widespread presence of PDE7 in various tissues, the development of PDE7 inhibitors has been limited by potential adverse side effects.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Musculoskeletal