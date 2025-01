Ocular

Sitala Bio patents describe complement factor B inhibitors

Sitala Bio Ltd. has prepared new indole derivatives acting as complement factor B (CFB) inhibitors. They are thus reported to be useful for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration, schizophrenia, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, membranous nephropathy, myasthenia gravis, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, diabetic retinopathy and rheumatoid arthritis, among others.