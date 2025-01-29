BioWorld - Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cardiovascular

Innovo Therapeutics reports new caspase-3 inhibitors

Jan. 28, 2025
No Comments
Innovo Therapeutics Inc. has patented new pyrazole derivatives acting as caspase-3 inhibitors and potentially useful for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
BioWorld Science Cardiovascular Patents