Cancer

Janssen Pharmaceutica patents new SMARCA2 inhibitors for NSCLC

Janssen Pharmaceutica NV has synthesized new 1,6-naphthridine compounds acting as probable global transcription activator SNF2L2 (SMARCA2; BAF190B; SNF2-α) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).