CRC yes, gastric no in Leap’s sirexatamab phase IIs

Some favorable and some not-so-great results from separate midstage trials testing the anti-dickkopf homolog 1 antibody sirexatamab in combo regimens for two types of gastrointestinal tumors vexed Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX), shares of which ended Jan. 28 at 66 cents, down $1.60, or 71%.