Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Harness going after new target, FAN-1, in Huntington's disease
Newco news
Harness going after new target, FAN-1, in Huntington's disease
Jan. 28, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
Harness Therapeutics Ltd. has raised fresh financing to further develop its technology for upregulating the translation of mRNA into proteins, and in particular to take on a previously undruggable target in Huntington’s disease.
BioWorld
Newco news
Neurology/psychiatric
Europe