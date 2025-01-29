BioWorld - Wednesday, January 29, 2025
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Newco news

Harness going after new target, FAN-1, in Huntington’s disease

Jan. 28, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Harness Therapeutics Ltd. has raised fresh financing to further develop its technology for upregulating the translation of mRNA into proteins, and in particular to take on a previously undruggable target in Huntington’s disease.
BioWorld Newco news Neurology/psychiatric Europe