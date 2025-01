Cardiovascular

New Nav1.5 blockers detailed in Novartis patent

Novartis AG has synthesized new sodium channel protein type 5 subunit alpha (SCN5A; Nav1.5) blockers reported to be useful for the treatment of heart failure, long QT syndrome, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, angina pectoris, myotonia, ventricular tachycardia, atrial and ventricular fibrillation, among others.