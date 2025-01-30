BioWorld - Thursday, January 30, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Engrail Therapeutics reports compounds for treatment of depression, schizophrenia

Jan. 30, 2025
Recent Engrail Therapeutics Inc. patents describe new deuterated nemonapride analogues potentially useful for the treatment of depression and schizophrenia.
