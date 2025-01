Cancer

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical discloses new PKMYT1 inhibitors for cancer

Work at Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has led to the identification of heteroaromatic ring compounds acting as membrane-associated tyrosine-and threonine-specific Cdc2-inhibitory kinase (PKMYT1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.