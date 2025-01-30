BioWorld - Thursday, January 30, 2025
For the 99%, allografts can patch up failing heart

Jan. 29, 2025
By Anette Breindl
Implanted patches of iPS-derived heart muscle integrated with heart tissue in a primate model of heart failure, and in patients being treated in a clinical trial, marks progress toward a potential option for patients with advanced heart failure.
BioWorld Science Cell therapy Cardiovascular