Cancer

Primelink Biotherapeutics divulges new STING agonists

Jan. 31, 2025
Primelink Biotherapeutics (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. has synthesized stimulator of interferon genes protein (STING; TMEM173) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
