BioWorld - Friday, January 31, 2025
Cardiovascular
CF Pharmtech describes new prodrugs of treprostinil
Jan. 31, 2025
CF Pharmtech Guangzhou Ltd. and CF Pharmtech Hongkong Ltd. have identified prodrugs of treprostinil reported to be useful for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension and pulmonary fibrosis.
