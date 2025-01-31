BioWorld - Friday, January 31, 2025
Cancer

New STPK13 inhibitors disclosed in Resero patent

Jan. 31, 2025
Resero Therapeutics LLC has divulged serine/threonine-protein kinase PLK1 (STPK13) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
