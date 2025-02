Cancer

Shanghai Qilu Pharmaceutical Research and Development Centre discovers new KAT6A and KAT68 inhibitors

Shanghai Qilu Pharmaceutical Research and Development Centre Ltd. has described histone acetyltransferase KAT6A (monocytic leukemia zinc finger protein; MOZ; MYST-3) and/or KAT6B (MOZ2; MYST-4) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.