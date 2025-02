Cancer

LP-118 overcomes venetoclax resistance in CLL models

Venetoclax, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, has proven effective in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), but genetic mutations or adaptive changes over time can result in resistance to treatment and disease relapse. Researchers from Newave Pharmaceutical Inc. and collaborators described the preclinical efficacy of LP-118, a Bcl-2 inhibitor, in venetoclax-resistant models of CLL.