BioWorld - Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric
Pretzel Therapeutics patents new POLG modulators
Feb. 3, 2025
No Comments
Pretzel Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed DNA polymerase subunit γ-1 (POLG) modulators reported to be useful for the treatment of neurodegeneration and mitochondrial diseases.
