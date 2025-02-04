BioWorld - Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Pretzel Therapeutics patents new POLG modulators

Feb. 3, 2025
Pretzel Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed DNA polymerase subunit γ-1 (POLG) modulators reported to be useful for the treatment of neurodegeneration and mitochondrial diseases.
