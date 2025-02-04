BioWorld - Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Dermatologic

Beijing Primegene Therapeutics divulges new MRGPRX2 antagonists

Feb. 3, 2025
Beijing Primegene Therapeutics Co. Ltd. has synthesized Mas-related G-protein coupled receptor member X2 (MRGPRX2) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of urticaria and asthma.
