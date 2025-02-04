BioWorld - Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Cancer

Nutshell Biotech describes new eiF4E inhibitors

Feb. 3, 2025
No Comments
Nutshell Biotech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has identified eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4E (eiF4E) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
