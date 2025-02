Endocrine/metabolic

New PCSK9 inhibitors disclosed in Hansoh patent

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd. have divulged proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin-type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors acting as LDL-lowering agents reported to be useful for the treatment of stroke, hepatic steatosis, dyslipidemia, coronary artery disease, metabolic syndrome and atherosclerosis.