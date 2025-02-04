BioWorld - Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Cancer

Tiumbio discovers new BRD4 BD2 inhibitors

Feb. 3, 2025
Tiumbio Co Ltd. has described bromodomain-containing protein 4 (BD2 domain) (BRD4 BD2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, fibrosis, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and renal and inflammatory disorders.
