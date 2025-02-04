BioWorld - Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Financings for February 3, 2025

Feb. 3, 2025
Med-tech firms raising money in public or private financings, including: Elutia, Newgen, Trisalus.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Financings