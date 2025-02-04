BioWorld - Tuesday, February 4, 2025
MDCG lends clarity to the definition of an in vitro diagnostic

Feb. 3, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The EU’s Medical Device Coordination Group issued a guidance on the types of products that qualify as in vitro diagnostics (IVDs), including some important distinctions even in instances in which a given analyte is the subject of two tests.
