BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, February 4, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» MDCG lends clarity to the definition of an in vitro diagnostic
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
MDCG lends clarity to the definition of an in vitro diagnostic
Feb. 3, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
The EU’s Medical Device Coordination Group issued a guidance on the types of products that qualify as in vitro diagnostics (IVDs), including some important distinctions even in instances in which a given analyte is the subject of two tests.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Diagnostics
Europe