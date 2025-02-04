BioWorld - Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Baxter completes $3.8B sale of renal care biz, shakes up C-suite

Feb. 3, 2025
By Annette Boyle
Concluding a two-year journey, Baxter International Inc.’s kidney care unit finally separated from the company and started a new life as Vantive, following the closing on Jan. 31 of its $3.8 billion sale to the Carlyle Group Inc.
