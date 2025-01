Wall Street relaxin as Tectonic plates up phase Ib heart data

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX) closed Jan. 30 at $54.84, up $29.12, or 113%, on what Leerink analyst David Risinger called in his report “the most impressive hemodynamic results we have seen” in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Watertown, Mass.-based Tectonic unveiled positive interim data from the phase Ib acute hemodynamic trial with lead candidate TX-45, a long-acting, Fc-relaxin fusion protein.