Cargo stops firi-cel phase II on safety, durability; stock sinks

In a devastating blow to the company and large B-cell lymphoma patients relapsed or refractory to CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, Cargo Therapeutics Inc. terminated the phase II study of its lead CD22 cell therapy, firicabtagene autoleucel (firi-cel), and is cutting its workforce by 50% and evaluating strategic options, following disappointing data on durability of response and serious safety events, some of which were fatal.