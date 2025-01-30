BioWorld - Thursday, January 30, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Alterity’s ATH-434 looks to be disease modifying in multiple system atrophy

Jan. 30, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. reported positive top-line phase II results for lead candidate ATH-434 for treating multiple system atrophy, a rare neurological disorder similar to Parkinson's disease.
BioWorld Clinical Musculoskeletal Neurology/psychiatric Small molecule Asia-Pacific U.S. FDA