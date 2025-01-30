BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Alterity’s ATH-434 looks to be disease modifying in multiple system atrophy
Jan. 30, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. reported positive top-line phase II results for lead candidate ATH-434 for treating multiple system atrophy, a rare neurological disorder similar to Parkinson's disease.
BioWorld
Clinical
Musculoskeletal
Neurology/psychiatric
Small molecule
Asia-Pacific
U.S.
FDA