Rx manufacturers caught between 340B, IRA requirements

One of the uncertainties in the changing of the guard in both the U.S. administration and Congress is the future of 340B reforms. Now the Inflation Reduction Act makes reforms more critical than ever, as it requires manufacturers of drugs selected for price negotiations to certify that they’re giving 340B entities the lowest price, be it the 340B discount or the maximum fair price set by the CMS as part of the negotiation process.