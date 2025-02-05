BioWorld - Wednesday, February 5, 2025
C the Signs secures $8M for cancer prediction platform

Feb. 4, 2025
By Shani Alexander
C the Signs Ltd. recently received a capital injection of $8 million from Khosla Ventures to expand its AI-powered cancer prediction platform to the U.S. market.
