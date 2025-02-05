BioWorld - Wednesday, February 5, 2025
China blacklists Illumina as part of US tariffs counter

Feb. 4, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
The Chinese government blacklisted several American companies, including gene sequencing-focused biotechnology firm Illumina Inc. and fashion brand PVH Corp., citing threats to China’s “national sovereignty, security and development interests.”
