A blood test could identify postpartum depression risk

Curently the only available blood test to tell which women are at risk of postpartum depression (PPD) is the one that confirms their pregnancy – and a one in seven chance of developing the condition which can have long-term implications for both mother and child. Research out of the University of Virginia and Weill Cornell Medicine could soon change that by identifying biomarkers in the third trimester of pregnancy that indicate which women have the greatest risk of developing PPD.