BD to separate biosciences and diagnostics business

In keeping with the trend in med tech to return to basics, Becton, Dickinson and Co. plans to split off its biosciences and diagnostic solutions unit to create two pure-play companies. The ‘New BD’ or RemainCo. will be a focused medical technology company that will include the current company’s medication delivery, specimen management, patient monitoring, pharmaceutical systems, urology, critical care, peripheral intervention and surgery businesses.