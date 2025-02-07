BioWorld - Friday, February 7, 2025
Comma locks up $2M in seed funding for secure period tracker

Feb. 7, 2025
By Annette Boyle
The Comma Collective Inc. raised $2 million in a seed round to support the launch of its secure period tracker and disease detection app, Sara, and further development of its products.
