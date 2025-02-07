BioWorld - Friday, February 7, 2025
Reev secures $9.2M for lightweight exoskeleton

Feb. 7, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Reev SAS raised $9.2 million in a financing round that will fund further development of its lightweight exoskeleton Dreeven.
