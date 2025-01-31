BioWorld - Friday, January 31, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Post-CRL, Symbravo hurrah at last for Axsome in migraine

Jan. 31, 2025
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Complete response letter hurdles overcome and U.S. FDA clearance in hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. will disclose pricing in about four months, closer to the launch of Symbravo to treat adult migraine with or without aura.
BioWorld Regulatory Neurology/psychiatric U.S. FDA