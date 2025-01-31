BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, January 31, 2025
Post-CRL, Symbravo hurrah at last for Axsome in migraine
Jan. 31, 2025
By
Randy Osborne
Complete response letter hurdles overcome and U.S. FDA clearance in hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. will disclose pricing in about four months, closer to the launch of Symbravo to treat adult migraine with or without aura.
