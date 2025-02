Novo Nordisk to appeals court: Hurry up, please, on IRA challenge

Now that Novo Nordisk A/S’ blockbuster semaglutide franchise has been selected as one drug for the next round of the CMS price negotiation, the Bagsværd, Denmark-based company is asking a U.S. appellate court to expedite its consideration of Novo’s challenge to the negotiations and the way CMS is implementing the program.