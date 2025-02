Metsera and Maze IPOs look to bring $415M to Nasdaq

A week after the first IPO of the year was priced, obesity treatment developer Metsera Inc. and renal specialist Maze Therapeutics Inc. have begun trading on Nasdaq. Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) surged 47% on Jan. 31 to close at $26.50 per share while Maze (NASDAQ:MAZE) barely budged, closing three-tenths of a percentage point lower on the day.