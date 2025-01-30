BioWorld - Thursday, January 30, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Harness going after new target, FAN-1, in Huntington’s disease

Jan. 29, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Harness Therapeutics Ltd. has raised fresh financing to further develop its technology for upregulating the translation of mRNA into proteins, and in particular to take on a previously undruggable target in Huntington’s disease.
BioWorld Science Newco news Neurology/psychiatric Europe