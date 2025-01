FCA cases reach new high in 2024, but value of recoveries no outlier

False Claims Act litigation in the U.S. spiked significantly according to a new report by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP, at least in terms of the number of cases brought to the courts. However, the report added that the total dollar value of these cases is in line with historical norms, suggesting that the average recovery amount has tapered off significantly.