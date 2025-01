VC financings lead rising UK investment in 2024, analysis shows

The final tally shows U.K. biotechs raised £3.5 billion (US$4.35 billion) in 2024, a stonking 93% more than in 2023, and surpassing the total in 2020, before the life sciences investment boom sparked by the pandemic. Of this, £2.1 billion was in venture capital, a 64.8% increase on 2023, while U.K biotechs attracted £1.5 billion in follow-on offerings, most of it raised by companies listed on Nasdaq.