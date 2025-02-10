BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Inari fends off Imperative’s quest for IPR over infringement lawsuit
Feb. 10, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
The med tech patent wars conscripted another two companies via a patent infringement lawsuit between Inari Medical Inc. and Imperative Care Inc. — a struggle that is playing out in a California district court.
