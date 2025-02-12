BioWorld - Wednesday, February 12, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Over $2B in private rounds in January propels new year med-tech funding

Feb. 11, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
Med-tech companies secured $2.76 billion across financings 56 transactions in January 2025, up from $1.72 billion in December and $919.99 million in November.
BioWorld MedTech Financings IPO