Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Home
Over $2B in private rounds in January propels new year med-tech funding
Over $2B in private rounds in January propels new year med-tech funding
Feb. 11, 2025
By
Amanda Lanier
Med-tech companies secured $2.76 billion across financings 56 transactions in January 2025, up from $1.72 billion in December and $919.99 million in November.
BioWorld MedTech
Financings
IPO