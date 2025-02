Kestra files for $100M IPO

Be (not too) still my heart: Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd., maker of a wearable cardioverter defibrillator for patients at high risk of cardiac arrest, filed an S-1 with the U.S. SEC on Feb. 9 to raise $100 million in an IPO. Kestra will be the fourth med-tech company to file for an IPO in 2025, setting a pace well ahead of the last three years.