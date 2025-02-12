BioWorld - Wednesday, February 12, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

US task force tweaks osteoporosis screening recommendations

Feb. 12, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force updated a 2018 series of recommendations for screening for osteoporosis, but the update has its detractors.
BioWorld MedTech Orthopedics U.S.