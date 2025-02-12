BioWorld - Wednesday, February 12, 2025
EC drops AI liability directive for now

Feb. 12, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The European Commission’s proposal for an AI-specific liability law seemed destined to pile onto existing EU liability law, but the commission reported it will pull the legislative proposal dubbed the AI Liability Directive.
