BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, February 12, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» EC drops AI liability directive for now
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
EC drops AI liability directive for now
Feb. 12, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
No Comments
The European Commission’s proposal for an AI-specific liability law seemed destined to pile onto existing EU liability law, but the commission reported it will pull the legislative proposal dubbed the AI Liability Directive.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Artificial intelligence
Digital health
Europe
Policy