Spinal cord stimulation system shows significant pain relief

Feb. 12, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Biotronik Neuro’s Prospera spinal cord stimulation system achieved more than 50% pain reduction for 86% of patients with back pain and 89% of patients with leg pain over two years, according to new study results.
