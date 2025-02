Edwards: TAVR wavers, mitral valve shines

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.’s posted fourth quarter results slightly ahead of expectations, but indicated that the first quarter of 2025 might not be as bright. The company expects growth for both its lead transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) business and the company to fall below its full-year estimates, with a mid-year indication expansion for TAVR providing a critical boost in the back half of 2025.