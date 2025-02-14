BioWorld - Friday, February 14, 2025
​MHRA sets up pilot program for real-world evidence​

Feb. 13, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.K. Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency reported a pilot program for the use of RWE in regulatory decision making, which is largely directed toward drug products.
