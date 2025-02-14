BioWorld - Friday, February 14, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

France grants Ziwig Endotest fast-track reimbursement

Feb. 13, 2025
By Annette Boyle
Ziwig SAS, which leads the race for a simple diagnostic for endometriosis, picked up the pace with a fast-track reimbursement decision in France for its Endotest, the first saliva-based diagnostic assay for endometriosis.
BioWorld MedTech Cardiovascular Gynecology/obstetrics Women's health Europe