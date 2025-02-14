BioWorld - Friday, February 14, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTechSee today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Radiopharm’s F18-Pivalate successfully detects brain metastases

Feb. 13, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd.’s radiotracer RAD-101 (F18-Pivalate) successfully detected brain metastases in a variety of primary solid tumors in a phase II study.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech Cancer Oncology Diagnostics Asia-Pacific